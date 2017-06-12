Procurement appeal denied by OPA

The Guam OPA has denied a procurement appeal that PHIL-GETS Guam International Trading Corps - doing business as - J&B Modern Tech filed against the Guam Community College.

The company filed an appeal back in March after GCC cancelled the bid for the construction of a generator building and installation of back-up generator system at GCC's Allied Health Center and building A.

Though J&B was the lowest bidder, the college contends none of the three companies who responded got the award, because they did not submit required drawings of their proposal in the bid packets.

GCC cancelled the bid in January stating it would re-issue the request at a later date.

The OPA concluded that GCC's rejection of all bids and cancellation was authorized.