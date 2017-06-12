Calvo comments on cash surplus - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo comments on cash surplus

Posted: Updated:

In his weekly address, Governor Eddie Calvo speaks to the $13.4 million surplus from FY 16 that the Guam OPA reported last Friday. "We have brought GovGuam from a place where we owed our people 4 to 5 years of tax refunds, and we faced a total deficit of more than $330 million. This is the third year we have achieved a surplus and we are reducing the cumulative deficit," he proclaimed.

Governor Calvo calling it a team effort adding our economy has grown and will work even harder to keep it going in the right direction.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Uncertainty over Lujan's next move for court sex abuse cases

    Uncertainty over Lujan's next move for court sex abuse cases

    Last week, Attorney David Lujan expressed optimism over out-of-court settlements with Hope and Healing Guam. Today, he's not so sure.

    More >>

    Last week, Attorney David Lujan expressed optimism over out-of-court settlements with Hope and Healing Guam. Today, he's not so sure.

    More >>

  • Company that started Harmon Industrial Park fire fined $24K

    Company that started Harmon Industrial Park fire fined $24K

    A $24,000 fine has been issued by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to Tsang Brothers Corporation after violations were discovered following last month's fire at FSM Recycling in Harmon.

    More >>

    A $24,000 fine has been issued by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to Tsang Brothers Corporation after violations were discovered following last month's fire at FSM Recycling in Harmon.

    More >>

  • TSA officers catch ice pipe on traveler

    TSA officers catch ice pipe on traveler

    He was trying to leave on a flight out of GIAA on Friday, but was stopped after TSA officers found a glass pipe on him with what appeared to be the drug, ICE.

    More >>

    He was trying to leave on a flight out of GIAA on Friday, but was stopped after TSA officers found a glass pipe on him with what appeared to be the drug, ICE.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly