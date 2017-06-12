Calvo comments on cash surplus

In his weekly address, Governor Eddie Calvo speaks to the $13.4 million surplus from FY 16 that the Guam OPA reported last Friday. "We have brought GovGuam from a place where we owed our people 4 to 5 years of tax refunds, and we faced a total deficit of more than $330 million. This is the third year we have achieved a surplus and we are reducing the cumulative deficit," he proclaimed.

Governor Calvo calling it a team effort adding our economy has grown and will work even harder to keep it going in the right direction.