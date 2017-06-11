34-year-old neighbor invades elderly man's home

It was a rather scary moment for a 64-year-old man in Yigo after he awoke to find a man in his home wanting money. 34-year-old Jose Pereda Taisague Jr. is charged with home invasion, burglary, theft of property and assault.

Police say the victim woke up inside his Tun Josen Kotes home in Yigo last Thursday to find another man standing in front of him asking for cash. The victim recognized the suspect as being a man who lived nearby.

Court documents state the suspect refused to leave and slapped the victim on his chest causing him to pass out.

He awoke the next morning to find that his cell phone and money from his wallet had been taken. Police later tracked down the suspect at a nearby apartment.

Taisague is being held on $10,000 cash bail.