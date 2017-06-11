Guam High's RJ Kranz, Shania Bulala from Okkodo named top athletes

The 2017 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year was held at the Al Dente restaurant at the Hyatt. A total of 12 scholar athletes were vying for the title of Male and Female Scholar Athletes of the Year. This is the 17th straight year Dr Shieh has organized the event. 5 male and 7 female athletes each took home an Apple iPad Mini 4 for being finalists.

This year's Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athletes Finalists are the cream of the crops of our local high school Scholar Athletes. Among this year's class they gathered over 100 AP, IB and HONORS classes. They boasts a class average GPA of 3.98 with multiple ALL ISLAND most valuable players and champions; dozens of ALL ISLAND First and Second Team and together volunteered for thousands of hours of community service.

Winning the $2,000, and a Mac Air Lap Top for the Male and Female Scholar Athlete of the Year was RJ Kranz from Guam High and Shania Bulala from Okkodo High School.