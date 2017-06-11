Random phone calls from Tonga likely scam

If you're getting calls from Tonga or other unfamiliar locations its probably part of a new scam. Many have reported missed calls from this number: 676-848-9003. Local Telcom companies say to ignore it, and don't call back. If you do, it may cost you more than a dollar per minute.

Apparently this is similar to a previous scam in Japan called "wangiri."

Callers unknowingly connect to an international premium rate service line, and can be charged extra. The scammers may also answer the call and try and trick you into giving out bank details and other personal information.