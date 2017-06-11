Random phone calls from Tonga likely scam

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The 2017 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year was held at the Al Dente restaurant at the Hyatt. A total of 12 scholar athletes were vying for the title of Male and Female Scholar Athletes of the Year.More >>
If you're getting calls from Tonga or other unfamiliar locations its probably part of a new scam. Many have reported missed calls from this number: 676-848-9003. Local Telcom companies say to ignore it, and don't call back. If you do, it may cost you more than a dollar per minute.More >>
Coffee with a Cop makes its way to Tumon. Residents in the area as well as business owners were treated to McDonald's coffee and conversation with a member of the Guam Police Department.More >>
Last Friday, Isezaki along with Albert B. Santos II were charged with the attempted murder of DOC detainee Justin Meno.More >>
Putting their response to the test, Guam Homeland Security, FEMA, and various local and federal government agencies and the military will conduct the annual Typhoon Pakyo exercise starting this week.More >>
Guam police will getting some new digs. GHURA announcing they will break ground on GPD's Central Precinct Command this week.More >>
Two men robbed a woman and her daughter at gunpoint midday Sunday. It happened around 1 pm by the entrance of Two Lovers Point. Guam police spokesperson Captain Kim Santos says officers from Dededo and Tumon-Tamuning precincts responded to the robbery within minutes and found that a woman, a tourist, and her eight year old daughter had been robbed. Investigators say they had parked on the side ofMore >>
Governor Eddie Calvo has directed his fiscal team to provide the $1.5 million needed to address a variety of maintenance issues at the Guam Department of Education. This comes just days after DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez wrote a letter to Gov. Calvo asking for help, so they could make repairs before the start of next school year. “With the $100 million project to renovate Simon Sanchez High anMore >>
A 40-year-old man who was hit by a car on Saturday night has passed away. Police responded to the auto-pedestrian incident at around 930pm along Route 10 in Barrigada. Police spokesperson Kim Santos says a beige Mitsubishi Montero was traveling in the outer lane near Cho's Mart when a man walked from the southbound outer lane into the SUV's lane of travel and collided. CPR was conducted oMore >>