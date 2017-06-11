Tumon residents share concerns openly with cops

Coffee with a Cop makes its way to Tumon. Residents in the area as well as business owners were treated to McDonald's coffee and conversation with a member of the Guam Police Department.

Mandana Cops program coordinator officer Justin Edquilane said, "This is a special one because this kicks off our business watch program where we encourage businesses to come together and give us ideas on what issues they may have with security and crimes in their area."

This is the fifth outreach of its kind. The next Coffee with a Cop outreach will be held at Yigo McDonald's.

Residents are encouraged to come out and voice their concerns.

For more information, visit the Guam PD Mandana Facebook page.