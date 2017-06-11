Tumon residents share concerns openly with cops - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tumon residents share concerns openly with cops

Posted: Updated:

Coffee with a Cop makes its way to Tumon. Residents in the area as well as business owners were treated to McDonald's coffee and conversation with a member of the Guam Police Department.

Mandana Cops program coordinator officer Justin Edquilane said, "This is a special one because this kicks off our business watch program where we encourage businesses to come together and give us ideas on what issues they may have with security and crimes in their area."

This is the fifth outreach of its kind. The next Coffee with a Cop outreach will be held at Yigo McDonald's.

Residents are encouraged to come out and voice their concerns.

For more information, visit the Guam PD Mandana Facebook page.

    It was a rather scary moment for a 64-year-old man in Yigo after he awoke to find a man in his home wanting money.  34-year-old Jose Pereda Taisague Jr. is charged with home invasion, burglary, theft of property and assault. Police say the victim woke up inside his Tun Josen Kotes home in Yigo last Thursday to find another man standing in front of him asking for cash. The victim recognized the suspect as being a man who lived nearby. Court documents state the suspect refused to...
    The 2017 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year was held at the Al Dente restaurant at the Hyatt. A total of 12 scholar athletes were vying for the title of Male and Female Scholar Athletes of the Year.

    If you're getting calls from Tonga or other unfamiliar locations its probably part of a new scam. Many have reported missed calls from this number: 676-848-9003.  Local Telcom companies say to ignore it, and don't call back. If you do, it may cost you more than a dollar per minute.

