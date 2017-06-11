Possible double jeopardy for Jeremiah Isezaki

It could be a case of double jeopardy. Federal inmate Jeremiah Isezaki appeared in the District Court of Guam on Monday.

Last Friday, Isezaki along with Albert B. Santos II were charged with the attempted murder of DOC detainee Justin Meno.

Meno was brutally beaten on prison grounds earlier this year.

Although doctors believed his recovery was unlikely, Meno is awake, but still unable to speak or move his right side. Using a photo lineup, Meno ID'd his attackers as Isezaki and Santos.

The recent charge could mean additional sanctions for Isezaki who is already serving 57 months jail time for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Rather than address Isezaki's recent violation today which states he "shall not commit another federal, state or local crime," the U.S. Attorney's Office requested more time to review a possible issue of double jeopardy since his case is pending in the local courts.

A return date is set for June 21st.

Meanwhile, co-defendant Santos remains in custody on $100,000 cash bail.