Guam's typhoon readiness being put to the test

Putting their response to the test, Guam Homeland Security, FEMA, and various local and federal government agencies and the military will conduct the annual Typhoon Pakyo exercise starting this week.

Participants will practice executing the Guam Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and Catastrophic Typhoon plan.

Officials say the exercise will have zero impact to the community.

The exercise, which runs from June 16th through the 22nd, will allow those involved to identify any shortfalls and gaps, so they can address them before a real world event happens.