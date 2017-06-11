Work starting on new central command for GPD

Guam police will getting some new digs. GHURA announcing they will break ground on GPD's Central Precinct Command this week.

The new facility will include holding cells, training spaces, a commander's office, briefing and interview rooms, a mountain bike patrol center and more.

Officials say this command hopes to improve access to public safety services and will cater to the more than 52 thousand people in the central villages.

The project is being funded by a $1.7 million HUD community development block grant.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for this Wednesday.

The new central precinct is expected to be completed by March of next year.