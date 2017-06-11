Work starting on new central command for GPD - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Work starting on new central command for GPD

Posted: Updated:

Guam police will getting some new digs. GHURA announcing they will break ground on GPD's Central Precinct Command this week.

The new facility will include holding cells, training spaces, a commander's office, briefing and interview rooms, a mountain bike patrol center and more.

Officials say this command hopes to improve access to public safety services and will cater to the more than 52 thousand people in the central villages.

The project is being funded by a $1.7 million HUD community development block grant.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for this Wednesday.

The new central precinct is expected to be completed by March of next year.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • 34-year-old neighbor invades elderly man's home

    34-year-old neighbor invades elderly man's home

    It was a rather scary moment for a 64-year-old man in Yigo after he awoke to find a man in his home wanting money.  34-year-old Jose Pereda Taisague Jr. is charged with home invasion, burglary, theft of property and assault. Police say the victim woke up inside his Tun Josen Kotes home in Yigo last Thursday to find another man standing in front of him asking for cash. The victim recognized the suspect as being a man who lived nearby. Court documents state the suspect refused to...More >>
    It was a rather scary moment for a 64-year-old man in Yigo after he awoke to find a man in his home wanting money.  34-year-old Jose Pereda Taisague Jr. is charged with home invasion, burglary, theft of property and assault. Police say the victim woke up inside his Tun Josen Kotes home in Yigo last Thursday to find another man standing in front of him asking for cash. The victim recognized the suspect as being a man who lived nearby. Court documents state the suspect refused to...More >>

  • Guam High's RJ Kranz, Shania Bulala from Okkodo named top athletes

    Guam High's RJ Kranz, Shania Bulala from Okkodo named top athletes

    The 2017 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year was held at the Al Dente restaurant at the Hyatt. A total of 12 scholar athletes were vying for the title of Male and Female Scholar Athletes of the Year.

    More >>

    The 2017 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year was held at the Al Dente restaurant at the Hyatt. A total of 12 scholar athletes were vying for the title of Male and Female Scholar Athletes of the Year.

    More >>

  • Random phone calls from Tonga likely scam

    Random phone calls from Tonga likely scam

    If you're getting calls from Tonga or other unfamiliar locations its probably part of a new scam. Many have reported missed calls from this number: 676-848-9003.  Local Telcom companies say to ignore it, and don't call back. If you do, it may cost you more than a dollar per minute.

    More >>

    If you're getting calls from Tonga or other unfamiliar locations its probably part of a new scam. Many have reported missed calls from this number: 676-848-9003.  Local Telcom companies say to ignore it, and don't call back. If you do, it may cost you more than a dollar per minute.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly