Adelup to Provide Funds for GDOE School Repairs

Governor Eddie Calvo has directed his fiscal team to provide the $1.5 million needed to address a variety of maintenance issues at the Guam Department of Education. This comes just days after DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez wrote a letter to Gov. Calvo asking for help, so they could make repairs before the start of next school year. 

“With the $100 million project to renovate Simon Sanchez High and make repairs at schools having been on hold due to procurement protests and now having to push the restart button, we have to go in and do what we can to help address the major issues before students return to class,” Gov. Calvo said. Fernandez noted in the letter that there are deteriorating canopies, broken fence lines, condemned portions of campus, temporary classrooms in disrepair, air circulation/ventilation, and aging restroom facilities.

“After my school visits, I am requesting for any additional support you can provide to help with the work needed at other secondary schools, including Oceanview Middle School, Southern High School, Agueda Johnston Middle School, and Benavente Middle School,” Fernandez stated.  Fernandez’s plea also followed the Legislature’s vote to override the Governor’s veto on Bill 58 that would change the procurement process to renovate Simon Sanchez High and make repairs at other schools. 

The Legislature also has two other bills that would provide more than $500,000 to go towards repairs, however, the measures have since been sent back to committee for further review. DOE has spent the past couple of weeks touring several schools in need of major repair, while at the same time, asking lawmakers for more than $1 million to have the repairs done over the summer.

