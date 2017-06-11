Adelup to Provide Funds for GDOE School Repairs

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Two men robbed a woman and her daughter at gunpoint midday Sunday. It happened around 1 pm by the entrance of Two Lovers Point. Guam police spokesperson Captain Kim Santos says officers from Dededo and Tumon-Tamuning precincts responded to the robbery within minutes and found that a woman, a tourist, and her eight year old daughter had been robbed. Investigators say they had parked on the side ofMore >>
Governor Eddie Calvo has directed his fiscal team to provide the $1.5 million needed to address a variety of maintenance issues at the Guam Department of Education. This comes just days after DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez wrote a letter to Gov. Calvo asking for help, so they could make repairs before the start of next school year. “With the $100 million project to renovate Simon Sanchez High anMore >>
A 40-year-old man who was hit by a car on Saturday night has passed away. Police responded to the auto-pedestrian incident at around 930pm along Route 10 in Barrigada. Police spokesperson Kim Santos says a beige Mitsubishi Montero was traveling in the outer lane near Cho's Mart when a man walked from the southbound outer lane into the SUV's lane of travel and collided. CPR was conducted oMore >>
An anonymous tip helped Guam police put two people, who were wanted in connection to a burglary at Onward Beach Resort, in prison. Darlene Maria Naburn, 38, is charged with burglary, conspiracy, theft of property and a warrant of arrest. Police say her boyfriend, Jesse Perez Billuk, 22, is also charged with burglary, conspiracy and theft of property. GPD responded to a report of a burglary at OnwaMore >>
A couple wanted in connection to a recent hotel robbery is under arrest. Richard Jesse Perez Billuk, 22, and Darlene Marie Naburn, 38, were wanted by Guam police after a robbery occurred at the Onward Resort in Tamuning last Tuesday. Details of how investigators caught the pair or charges against them have not yet been released.More >>
History is made for one of Guam's own who defends our freedom. Lt. Col. Esther Aguigui graduated from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on June 9. She is the first female from the Guam Army National Guard to graduate from the war college. Aguigui was joined by family members who made the long journey to the Keystone State to witness the ceremony. She is from the village of MeMore >>
GPD needs your help in the search for 22-year-old Richard Jesse Perez Billuk. He is wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred last Tuesday at the Onward Beach Resort in Tamuning.More >>
Victoria Siaotong and Shawn Cruz appeared in court on Friday. Prosecutors described their agreement as a hybrid, both parents expected to enter deferred pleas for homicide.More >>