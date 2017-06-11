Tourist and daughter robbed at Two Lovers Point - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tourist and daughter robbed at Two Lovers Point

Two men robbed a woman and her daughter at gunpoint midday Sunday. It happened around 1 pm by the entrance of Two Lovers Point. Guam police spokesperson Captain Kim Santos says officers from Dededo and Tumon-Tamuning precincts responded to the robbery within minutes and found that a woman, a tourist, and her eight year old daughter had been robbed.

Investigators say they had parked on the side of the road to take pictures at the entrance to the lookout point. It was then two men in a white sedan drove up, the passenger pulled out a handgun, while he walked towards the mother and told her not to move. Police say the suspect grabbed her white backpack in the back seat before both drove off in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported. The suspect’s were last seen driving a white three door hatchback 1994 Acura Integra with Guam license plate: JESS 05.

Investigators later found out that the car was reported stolen from the Paradise gym in Dededo late Friday afternoon. Police say the suspects abandoned the car at the Micronesia Mall parking lot. 

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call GPD at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357). GPD reminds the community that you can receive up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for this crime.

