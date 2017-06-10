Man dies after being hit by car in Barrigada

A 40-year-old man who was hit by a car on Saturday night has passed away. Police responded to the auto-pedestrian incident at around 9:30pm along Route 10 in Barrigada.

Police spokesperson Kim Santos says a beige Mitsubishi Montero was traveling in the outer lane near Cho's Mart when a man walked from the southbound outer lane into the SUV's lane of travel and collided.

CPR was conducted on the pedestrian. He passed away about an hour later at GRMC. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. GPD's Highway Patrol Division is conducting an investigation.