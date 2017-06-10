Tipster Leads GPD to Onward Burglary Suspects

An anonymous tip helped Guam police put two people, who were wanted in connection to a burglary at Onward Beach Resort, in prison. Darlene Maria Naburn, 38, is charged with burglary, conspiracy, theft of property and a warrant of arrest. Police say her boyfriend, Jesse Perez Billuk, 22, is also charged with burglary, conspiracy and theft of property.

GPD responded to a report of a burglary at Onward on May 30. Security video helped investigators identify the suspects. A day after a wanted flier was put out to the public, a tipster called the Tumon-Tamuning precinct and led authorities to the suspects location.Officers from that precinct tracked the pair down at the Golden Model in Tamuning where they were placed under arrest before being questioned by criminal investigators.Police say CIS agents recovered most of the stolen items from last months burglary.

The pair remain in custody awaiting a hearing before a Magistrate court judge.