Police arrest couple for Onward Resort robbery

A couple wanted in connection to a recent hotel robbery is under arrest. Richard Jesse Perez Billuk, 22, and Darlene Marie Naburn, 38, were wanted by Guam police after a robbery occurred at the Onward Resort in Tamuning last Tuesday. Details of how investigators caught the pair or charges against them have not yet been released. 

    The Guam Department of Education is extending the deadline for Head Start applications for school year 2017-2018. The program provides education, health, nutrition and social services to children and families that meet eligibility requirements. Families with children as young as 3 years old can apply for the program by calling 475-0484. Scheduled outreach will also take place at Dededo and Mangilao Public Health throughout June and the first week of July.
    An anonymous tip helped Guam police put two people, who were wanted in connection to a burglary at Onward Beach Resort, in prison. Darlene Maria Naburn, 38, is charged with burglary, conspiracy, theft

    of property and a warrant of arrest. Police say her boyfriend, Jesse Perez Billuk, 22, is also charged with burglary, conspiracy and theft of property. GPD responded to a report of a burglary at Onward Beach Resort.

