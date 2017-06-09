Esther Aguigui is first female Guam Guard member to graduate war - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Esther Aguigui is first female Guam Guard member to graduate war college

History is made for one of Guam's own who defends our freedom. Lt. Col. Esther Aguigui graduated from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on June 9. She is the first female from the Guam Army National Guard to graduate from the war college. Aguigui was joined by family members who made the long journey to the Keystone State to witness the ceremony.

She is from the village of Merizo and is the daughter of Joaquin and Teresita Aguigui.According to the college's website, almost 400 military officers of the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard; 70 armed forces of allied/partner countries, and multiple U.S. federal agencies walked the stage to receive a USAWC diploma and, for most, a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies.

