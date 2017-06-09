22-year-old Richard Billuk wanted for Tamuning robbery - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

22-year-old Richard Billuk wanted for Tamuning robbery

GPD needs your help in the search for 22-year-old Richard Jesse Perez Billuk. He is wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred last Tuesday at the Onward Beach Resort in Tamuning. He is known to be the boyfriend of Darlene Marie Naburn who also has an outstanding warrant of arrest. 

Billuk is described as standing  5’7” weighing about 145 pounds. He has a fair complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a skull on the left side of his neck and the name “Perez” tattooed on his right inner forearm. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue jeans and along Redila Lane in Dededo. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357.

