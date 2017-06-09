Five dogs killed in Yigo house fire - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Five dogs killed in Yigo house fire

Posted:

Guam Firefighters responded to a Yigo house this afternoon to find a heartbreaking discovery.   

Tragedy hit one family in the island's northernmost village this afternoon, when firefighters responded to a home in the Takano Subdivision. A family is grieving, still in too much pain to speak us about what they came upon when they got home.

Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Kevin Reilly says fire fighters responded to the flames on Chalan Kafu around 2pm. The fire ravaged the kitchen area of the concrete home, and smoke billowed throughout the remainder of the home leaving behind a mess inside.

Reilly says the fire self-extinguished before units arrived.

Though there no obvious signs of damage to the outside of the home, with family members being seen sitting outside on their front driveway - clearly upset over the loss of their five dogs, who didn't make it out in time. Reilly says they possibly died as a result of smoke inhalation.

No other injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway to see what may have caused the fire.

