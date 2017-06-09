Prison detainee silently identifies assailants

Two men are being charged in the brutal beating of a DepCor detainee. Doctors initially believed was as good as dead. But the victim in a brutal beating that occurred on prison grounds earlier this year is making a slow, but sure recovery.

And without words, he's identified his assailants - and two men now face charges with attempted murder.

We've heard from his father, and we've heard from the officer who discovered him badly beaten in the courtyard. But for the first time ever and through court documents we hear from the victim, Justin Meno.

Back in March, the detainee was found hogtied, badly injured, and possibly stabbed in the Maximum Security Courtyard. Barely breathing, Meno had a rag in his mouth and a towel on his neck with knots - what looked like a tourniquet.

While doctors believed he wouldn't recover - if at all - from severe head trauma - he was wide-awake for detectives last month.

Unable to speak and unable to move on his right side, Meno communicated through gestures, identifying his assailants from a photo lineup of seven other prisoners held at Post 6 at the time of the attack.

According to court documents, Meno responded "yes" to two men - the photos of Albert B. Santos II, also known as "Gung", and Jeremiah Isezaki.

As reported, on the day of the attack, prisoners were let out of the cells to help clean up a sewage backup. That morning, Meno was found in the courtyard and rushed to the hospital, initially believed to be dead.

Court documents state Peter Gines was also believed to be one of Meno's attackers, but Meno did not confirm that when shown a picture of Gines.

Only Santos and Isezaki have been charged to date. Though Santos told investigators he had zero knowledge of the incident. Santos remains on $100,000 cash bail. Isezaki was issued a summons to appear. Court documents state he's already in federal custody.

DOC declined to provide comment on the matter.