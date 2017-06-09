Education Board demands budget over bickering

Heated debate over the largest budget of the Government of Guam had board members calling to stop the politics. Over $323 million is the latest budget request by the Guam Department of Education. While similar to last year, the request is roughly 40 percent more than what the agency received in FY 2017.

According to DOE, roughly 80 percent of the budget - $256 million - would cover baseline operations. Beyond that, $28 million is earmarked to improve student health and safe schools, $11 million to cover investments in student achievement, $3.9 million for DOE's high-risk designation and $22.7 million for public law mandates, contracts and prior year obligations.

Guam Education Board vice chair Maria Guiterrez said because of the department's financial struggles, a hiring freeze has been implemented for Central Office staff. She told KUAM News, "Right now we have not filled any central office position, because everything has to go to the school."

Meanwhile superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department is tracking a potential $7-8 million shortfall by the end of the fiscal year. The shortfall will affect GDOE's ability to keep up with vendor payables, and the department is already $7.7 million behind in payments, with $4.4 million in payables over 90 days past due.

Meanwhile the issue of how to fund repairs to Simon Sanchez High School led to a heated moment between senator Mike San Nicolas and Fernandez. "There's a tweet that you sent out, you tweeted, 'legislature found $580,000 to help Simon Sanchez', then questioned when we supported, then decided to hold it back - what do they call that again?" he said. "So I'd like to ask what you meant by that."

"I'm just a little bit frustrated with the process that we go through and I know its messy, like you say, sausage making, but at some point. I'm getting asked the questions about what's going to happen at Simon Sanchez, and at some point I just need to know."

Meanwhile, Gutierrez said she's tired of playing politics and thinks the focus should stay with the kids, saying, "How I feel personally is we are in the middle between the administration and the legislature, we're the bouncing ball."

The hearing was packed with principals and teachers from various schools.