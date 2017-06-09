No bus service for summer school

There will be no bus service when summer school starts on Monday, despite ample funding available from the US Department of Education. Guam's DOE was required to put the busing contract out for bid, but private companies did not respond, and the Guam Department of Public Works is not able to provide services, either.

DOE deputy superintendent Chris Anderson says in previous years they had a government to government MOU with DPW to provide summer school busing, telling KUAM News, "However, this year based on our high-risk status, based on guidance coming from USDOE as well as our third-party fiduciary That's no longer available."

Instead, DOE was required to put the contract out to bid. Anderson says they did so four times, but there were still no takers. We spoke with one private bus company who said because of current commitments they didn't have enough buses to spare. Anderson says the program manager might still seek a waiver from the feds, based on the limited availability of private contractors. But for now, it will be up to parents to transport their kids.

However, there's still some flexibility to pick one of the 18 school sites that's most convenient, with Anderson saying, "They're not limited to attending the summer school which is where they would typically go to school. They can register at any of the school sites that might be more conducive to them attending."

Last year more than 2,000 students attended summer school.