Defense says government's discovery incomplete in Smith/Wong case

Just days before trial and defense is raising suspicions the government isn't giving them all of the discovery. Defendants Mark Smith and Glenn Wong appeared in court late Friday afternoon. At issue, defense attorney Jim Maher says discovery they've received is incomplete, specifically summaries and audio clips.

Maher stating, "little signs that make us suspicious."

As reported, defense has raised concerns over electronic discovery which they have not been able to open. The flash drive in question contains approximately a million documents that were reportedly deleted. The government previously stated they wouldn't be using these files in their case in chief.

Smith is former legal counsel for GHURA.

He stands accused of profiting from the Section 8 program with the help of Wong, who he transferred his rental properties to.

Parties will return to court next Friday to discuss how to proceed in light of trial set for June 20.