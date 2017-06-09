Couple charged with infant son's death will make plea deal

The couple charged for the death of their 3-month-old baby boy will enter a plea agreement with the government. Victoria Siaotong and Shawn Cruz appeared in court on Friday. Prosecutors described their agreement as a hybrid, both parents expected to enter deferred pleas for homicide.

Siaotong will also plead guilty to child abuse as a misdemeanor. Cruz meanwhile will plead to child abuse as a third degree felony. The agreement may also require they produce Public Service Announcements.

Back in 2014, the young couple reportedly forgot to take their baby out of the car.

The infant died shortly after he was discovered.