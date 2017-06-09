Calvo files with Supreme Court over his tax refund plan

The question is never ending: when will I get my tax refund? The Governor's Office responding to what they call inaction on the part lawmakers to send him his tax refund bill voted on during May session.

The governor's staff took their filing to the Supreme Court Friday afternoon. And the front office staff late today also serving the same paperwork to the Speaker BJ Cruz, with Adelup spokeswoman Oyaol Ngiririkl saying, "Hoping to compel the legislature to pay tax refunds."

Governor Eddie Calvo has filed a request for declaratory judgment with the Supreme Court regarding his tax refund bill. Documents state "The Guam Legislature's failure to present duly passed legislation to the Governor of Guam violates the separation of powers doctrine. It negatively affects the operation of the executive branch and impinges on the powers and duties of the Governor under the Organic Act of Guam to veto or approve duly passed legislation."

During a special session on May 9th, Bill 1(1-S) also referred to as TRAN, only received seven votes for passage, six senators voted no, and two were excused. According to the Legislature's Standing Rules, eight votes are needed for any bill to pass. The Governor, however, argues that according to the Organic Act all that's needed is a majority vote.

"We want them to opine on the Organic Act which specifically says that a vote in order to pass legislation is the majority of those present and voting and we believe seven is greater than six and that follows the Organic Act," Speaker Cruz said.

Calvo has been calling for the Tax Revenue Anticipation Note - a $75 million line of credit to speed up the payment of tax refunds. The governor is now requesting the high court for an interpretation of a federal or local law lying within the jurisdiction of Guam courts to decide, and raises questions that affect the powers and duties of the Governor and the operation of the Executive Branch, or of the Legislature.

Reacting today, Speaker Cruz stated, "Bill No. 1 (1-S) did not pass. If Governor Calvo wants to ask the Supreme Court of Guam for permission to dig our island into a bigger debt grave, we will see him in court."

However, Adelup is standing by its action. Ngiririkl said, "It would be really nice if they just listen to the people of Guam who have told them in I think four or five separate public hearings that they want their tax refunds now."