Reactions split on legislation to grandfather electronic sign companies

Mixed views today on a measure - Bill 95 - that would protect companies operating electronic signs from going out of business. The Attorney General last month issued an opinion that the Guam Land Use Commission was not authorized to approve the installation of such signs.

Senators Michael San Nicolas, Tom Ada, and Wil Castro introduced the measure designed to grandfather those businesses until such time they introduce and pass comprehensive legislation that addresses signage in totality.

Linda Tatreau with Save Southern Guam proclaimed, "The approval of electronic signs clearly against the law goes beyond the defined powers of the GLUC. Bill 95 says to GLUC it's ok, do whatever you want, we got your back."

Michael Borja, the GLUC's executive secretary added, "There have been no auto or pedestrian accidents attributed to these signs, they provide economic and public benefit, they have created an industry which created jobs to the government coffers through payment of fees and taxes, they promote public safety through PSA free of charge."

Senator Frank Aguon Jr. also on introduced legislation in light of the issue to temporarily abolish the GLUC.