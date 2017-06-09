Head Start application deadline extended

The Guam Department of Education is extending the deadline for Head Start applications for school year 2017-2018. The program provides education, health, nutrition and social services to children and families that meet eligibility requirements.

Families with children as young as 3 years old can apply for the program by calling 475-0484.

Scheduled outreach will also take place at Dededo and Mangilao Public Health throughout June and the first week of July.