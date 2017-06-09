Head Start application deadline extended

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
An anonymous tip helped Guam police put two people, who were wanted in connection to a burglary at Onward Beach Resort, in prison. Darlene Maria Naburn, 38, is charged with burglary, conspiracy, theft of property and a warrant of arrest. Police say her boyfriend, Jesse Perez Billuk, 22, is also charged with burglary, conspiracy and theft of property. GPD responded to a report of a burglary at OnwaMore >>
A couple wanted in connection to a recent hotel robbery is under arrest. Richard Jesse Perez Billuk, 22, and Darlene Marie Naburn, 38, were wanted by Guam police after a robbery occurred at the Onward Resort in Tamuning last Tuesday. Details of how investigators caught the pair or charges against them have not yet been released.More >>
History is made for one of Guam's own who defends our freedom. Lt. Col. Esther Aguigui graduated from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on June 9. She is the first female from theMore >>
History is made for one of Guam's own who defends our freedom. Lt. Col. Esther Aguigui graduated from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on June 9. She is the first female from the Guam Army National Guard to graduate from the war college. Aguigui was joined by family members who made the long journey to the Keystone State to witness the ceremony. She is from the village of MeMore >>
GPD needs your help in the search for 22-year-old Richard Jesse Perez Billuk. He is wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred last Tuesday at the Onward Beach Resort in Tamuning.More >>
Victoria Siaotong and Shawn Cruz appeared in court on Friday. Prosecutors described their agreement as a hybrid, both parents expected to enter deferred pleas for homicide.More >>
The Lynn Raulerson Trust donated $55,000 to support Guam Animals in Need's spay/neuter clinic in Yigo. Today in her honor, they celebrated the renaming of the clinic to the Dr. Lynn Raulerson Spay/Neuter Clinic.More >>
Titled "In Hahasso Ha': Narratives of WWII History and Memory in Guam," the exhibit will feature stories, videos, artifacts, music as well as 24 photographs from the Bank of Guam Horace Bristol collection. Museum director Dominica Tolentino.More >>