Animal shelter clinic named in honor of late UOG professor - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Animal shelter clinic named in honor of late UOG professor

The Lynn Raulerson Trust donated $55,000 to support Guam Animals in Need's spay/neuter clinic in Yigo. Today in her honor, they celebrated the renaming of the clinic to the Dr. Lynn Raulerson Spay/Neuter Clinic.

Raulerson was a Professor of Biology at the University of Guam and longtime supporter of the animal shelter. After her passing in 2012, one of her wishes was to ensure that Guam's animals were cared for.

She entrusted those wishes to her friend and protege Pam Eastlick, who said of her late colleague, "She loved GAIN, she was a GAIN supporter when she was alive and she sort of commanded us to continue to support GAIN which is the reason that the clinic is called the Lynn Raulerson Spay and Neuter Clinic."

Since the spay and neuter clinic's opening on in December of last year, the clinic has performed spays and neuters on 755 of the island's dogs and cats.

