Guam Museum unveiling new exhibit on WWI history - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

A new exhibit will be opening at the Guam Museum on Saturday. Titled "In Hahasso Ha': Narratives of WWII History and Memory in Guam," the exhibit will feature stories, videos, artifacts, music as well as 24 photographs from the Bank of Guam Horace Bristol collection. Museum director Dominica Tolentino.

"These are historic photographs from August 1944, from shortly right after the bombing and the liberation of the Chamorro people by the Americans forces," Tolentino said. "But then the rest of the exhibit is going to kind of touch on the different ways people from Guam have memorialized the experience of World War II and Liberation."

The exhibit opens with a reception at 10am, and will be open until the end of August.

