LeoPalace debuts Hotel Medallion floor - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

LeoPalace debuts Hotel Medallion floor

Posted: Updated:

Some new things are happening over in Yona, as LeoPalace Resort today debuting its new logo and celebrating the opening of the luxurious LeoPalace Hotel Medallion floor. The new digs include a more premium style in service and accommodations for guests.

It features four styles of suites including the Medallion rooms, executive suites, the Governor Suite and Presidential Suite. Michelle Apiag, LeoPalace Resort Marketing Communications Manager, told KUAM News, "Everything we've done in this rebranding project kind of ties in the history of Guam and we just wanted to connect with our community and our Guam culture for hospitality and therefore Guam culture is also the Leopalace culture."

The new floor also features a History of Guam theme.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • 22-year-old Richard Billuk wanted for Tamuning robbery

    22-year-old Richard Billuk wanted for Tamuning robbery

    GPD needs your help in the search for 22-year-old Richard Jesse Perez Billuk. He is wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred last Tuesday at the Onward Beach Resort in Tamuning.

    More >>

    GPD needs your help in the search for 22-year-old Richard Jesse Perez Billuk. He is wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred last Tuesday at the Onward Beach Resort in Tamuning.

    More >>

  • Defense says government's discovery incomplete in Smith/Wong case

    Defense says government's discovery incomplete in Smith/Wong case

    Just days before trial and defense is raising suspicions the government isn't giving them all of the discovery. Defendants Mark Smith and Glenn Wong appeared in court late Friday afternoon. At issue, defense attorney Jim Maher says discovery they've received is incomplete, specifically summaries and audio clips. Maher stating, "little signs that make us suspicious." As reported, defense has raised concerns over electronic discovery which they have not been able to open. Th...More >>
    Just days before trial and defense is raising suspicions the government isn't giving them all of the discovery. Defendants Mark Smith and Glenn Wong appeared in court late Friday afternoon. At issue, defense attorney Jim Maher says discovery they've received is incomplete, specifically summaries and audio clips. Maher stating, "little signs that make us suspicious." As reported, defense has raised concerns over electronic discovery which they have not been able to open. Th...More >>

  • Couple charged with infant son's death will make plea deal

    Couple charged with infant son's death will make plea deal

    Victoria Siaotong and Shawn Cruz appeared in court on Friday. Prosecutors described their agreement as a hybrid, both parents expected to enter deferred pleas for homicide.

    More >>

    Victoria Siaotong and Shawn Cruz appeared in court on Friday. Prosecutors described their agreement as a hybrid, both parents expected to enter deferred pleas for homicide.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly