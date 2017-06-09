LeoPalace debuts Hotel Medallion floor

Some new things are happening over in Yona, as LeoPalace Resort today debuting its new logo and celebrating the opening of the luxurious LeoPalace Hotel Medallion floor. The new digs include a more premium style in service and accommodations for guests.

It features four styles of suites including the Medallion rooms, executive suites, the Governor Suite and Presidential Suite. Michelle Apiag, LeoPalace Resort Marketing Communications Manager, told KUAM News, "Everything we've done in this rebranding project kind of ties in the history of Guam and we just wanted to connect with our community and our Guam culture for hospitality and therefore Guam culture is also the Leopalace culture."

The new floor also features a History of Guam theme.