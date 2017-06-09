Aguon crafts bill to prevent identity theft by skimming

While technology has evolved, the Digital Age has also made it easier for criminals to access and steal your identity. One senator is taking action to ensure the most recent advancement in identity theft tools is illegal.

Computer hacking, e-mail scams, and phishing - are all ways to get your identity stolen. And now the latest in identity theft - skimming devices - have made their way to Guam. To combat the potential damage these devices could do, Senator Frank Aguon Jr. introduced Bill 104 - the Anti-Skimming Act of 2017.

Skimmers are tricky. They use hidden electronics to steal the personal information stored on your debit card and record your PIN number to access all that hard-earned cash in your account. That's why skimming takes two separate components to work. The first part is the skimmer itself- a card reader placed over the ATM's real card slot. When you slide your card into the ATM, you're unwittingly sliding it through the counterfeit reader, which scans and stores all the information on the magnetic strip.

Some thieves take the old-fashioned route and crack an ATM right open, but skimming is more quiet and a more high-tech form of identity theft at ATMs. Or, as Senator Aguon pointed out, "Gas pumps where, criminals could easily siphon your information. Do a quick check of the card reader before you swipe."

Aguon said the legislation stems from an incident that occurred when immigrations and customs enforcement officers last year. "They apprehended two individuals with a bundle of credit cards, a credit card encoder, and skimming devices," he said.

But because there are no local laws against skimming devices and their use - not much could be done. "What this proposal would provide, is it would expand the law, expand the violations for scanning devices and re-encoders and the use of these particular devices, expand the penalties and further create miscellaneous provisions, where in fact, it would be illegal to obtain credit card information or personally identifiable information," the senator explained.

Aguon also cautions identity thieves, noting, "If, in fact, customs officers apprehend these devices and these individuals that they are properly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

There are ways you can protect yourself: cover your password with your hand, use familiar ATMs and limit your visits, mmonitor your bank balances and transactions frequently, observe the ATM or gas pump to make sure a card slot is legitimate and not tacked on.