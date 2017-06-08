Ex-cops appealing Blue House conviction - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Ex-cops appealing Blue House conviction

They're taking their case to the Supreme Court. Ex-cops David Manila and Anthony Quenga were both sentenced to 30 years behind bars for their roles in the Bluehouse brothel case.

According to court documents, Manila's notice to appeal was filed last month.

According to defense attorney Sylva Stake, Quenga also intends to appeal his conviction, but with a different attorney.

Also appearing in court on Friday were Bluehouse workers Freda Eseun and Saknin Weria.

Both women were sentenced earlier this year and spared jailtime.

All four defendants appeared for restitution hearings.

Prosecution noted that because the federal government compensated all the victims, no restitution is necessary.

