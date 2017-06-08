New bill aides families of violent crime victims

Violent crimes make headlines every week, but what we don't often hear about is the effects on family members years later when offenders go up for parole. A new bill introduced by Vice-Speaker Therese Terlaje aims to prevent the family members of victims from having to relive these violent crimes during parole hearings year after year.

"On July 4, 1984, Anthony Duenas murdered my daughter Melissa when he shot her in the neck during an argument," said Patricia Quinata. "He was sentenced to life in prison with parole after 20 years."

Emotion hung from the voice of the mother as she recounted the story of her daughter Melissa's death. Quinata said the man convicted of killing Melissa became eligible for parole in back in 2005. "For the first time, and seven times since then. My family and I have followed his parole requests. My husband and I have had to relive the heart-wrenching loss of my daughter, and would listen to the testimonies over and over of how tony murdered my daughter," he said.

Quinata spoke out in support of Bill 93, which aims to improve parole processes for board members, but most especially, for victims and families. Attorney Anita Arriola said she supports the bill on behalf of her friend Jan Rubenstein who was also violently murdered more than 20 years ago.

"I have appeared before the parole board several years to argue against the release of Cesar Dizon, her killer," she said. Terlaje explained of her legislation, "Year after year, many of the victims are asked to recount painful memories at parole hearings and endure again the trauma that they experienced. This bill will provide some respite by ensuring that persons that are incarcerated for violent crimes and denied parole for two consecutive years will wait for four years from the date of the last parole denial for the next hearing."

Currently parole hearings are held every year. The bill would also make it easier to hear cases as it would reduce the number of parole board members and the number of members needed to form a quorum. But while it's a step in the right direction, people like Carlotta Leon Guerrero doesn't think it goes far enough, commenting, "Four years as the interval in between is not enough," with Dan Swavely of smilar mind, noting, "And please remember this, while violent offenders are waiting for their next opportunity to petition for parole, they continue to be afforded regular visits and other opportunities to socialize with their families - while those of us here today testifying in support of this bill on behalf of Jan Rubenstein including her three daughters and one grandson, will never ever have the opportunity to see her again."

Several parole board members also spoke out in support of Bill 93, with Arriola noting that discretionary parole is a privilege that has actually been abolished in 16 states.