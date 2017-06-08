Firefighters and volunteers team-up to clean Astumbo center

Not only working for the community but with the community. Firefighters from the Guam Fire Department along with their families, village volunteers and members from the Guam National Guard took time out to help spruce-up a northern eyesore that caters to the elderly and children in Astumbo.

It was seen as an eyesore. "One of the things we wanted to do was go over there and paint it, cut the grass, and just make it a better environment for the elderly and the kids that go there," said Guam Fire Department's Lieutenant Dean Aguon, talking about the Astumbo Community Center. And last week, GFD's Community and Outreach Program along with several volunteers including the Dededo Mayor's office came out to do just that.

"There were probably about 30 off-duty firefighters that were able to participate, buy the supplies, share their time, bring their families to support this program," he added.

Volunteers spent close to six hours doing everything from scraping old paint, mowing the lawn, re-painting parking lot stalls, cleaning up the park and of course applying a fresh coat of paint to the center. The project idea was initiated by Guam National Guard member Jameisha Iglesias who reached out to GFD during a recent island wide cleanup.

"We have friends, we have family touched by cancer, touched by autism, touched by whatever it is, and usually when they come to us for help, the generosity not only of the firefighters, but also the community coming out and showing support by giving money during boot drives or just showing up and helping out with whatever comes our way," she said.

Aguon said that GFD was happy to assist and is thankful for all who came out and offered their time and talent in making the project a success. "It's one of those things - look, we are very lucky, we enjoy what we do and so when there is an opportunity to give back, a lot of the guys, they don't hesitate," he told KUAM News.

No longer an eyesore but the amazing result of what happens when the community comes together.