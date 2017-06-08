Firefighters and volunteers team-up to clean Astumbo center

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
GPD needs your help in the search for 22-year-old Richard Jesse Perez Billuk. He is wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred last Tuesday at the Onward Beach Resort in Tamuning.More >>
Victoria Siaotong and Shawn Cruz appeared in court on Friday. Prosecutors described their agreement as a hybrid, both parents expected to enter deferred pleas for homicide.More >>
The Lynn Raulerson Trust donated $55,000 to support Guam Animals in Need's spay/neuter clinic in Yigo. Today in her honor, they celebrated the renaming of the clinic to the Dr. Lynn Raulerson Spay/Neuter Clinic.More >>
Titled "In Hahasso Ha': Narratives of WWII History and Memory in Guam," the exhibit will feature stories, videos, artifacts, music as well as 24 photographs from the Bank of Guam Horace Bristol collection. Museum director Dominica Tolentino.More >>
Some new things are happening over in Yona, as LeoPalace Resort today debuting its new logo and celebrating the opening of the luxurious LeoPalace Hotel Medallion floor. The new digs include a more premium style in service and accommodations for guests.More >>
One million dollars in tax refunds was mailed out today to those who filed their returns error free by February 6th. This batch also includes the returns that have since been filed and corrected prior to that date.More >>
They're taking their case to the Supreme Court. Ex-cops David Manila and Anthony Quenga were both sentenced to 30 years behind bars for their roles in the Bluehouse brothel case.More >>
Francis James Hemsing Dungca is charged with Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a schedule II Drug with Intent to Deliver and Official Misconduct. He appeared in court today and was released on a $15,000 performance bond and place under house arrest.More >>
