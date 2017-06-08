Summer literacy program gets kids ready for a bright future

It's what every parent wants to know, how to help their child succeed. According to Dr. Laura Souder, the answer lies in concepts taught in a new summer literacy program being promoted by the Department of Youth Affairs.

A gap of 30 million words is the difference between the number of words heard by children from a language rich home versus language poor home by age 3. "The achievement gap is well pronounced by age 3, even before children go to school, by virtue of the fact that word exposure that they have," Dr. Souder said. She's the president of Souder, Betances and Associates, an educational consulting firm that created the "Winning Formula", a literacy program taught to DYA and DOE staff this week in support of a summer literacy program opening at three resource centers throughout the island.

"Every child has the capacity to become something other than a criminal, and what we want them to understand is that by learning these proficiencies there is a greater likelihood that they will not engage in negative behavior," she explained.

She said tips for parents to help boost literacy learning in their children is to avoid using negative language. "Don't do that, go to sleep - command and control kind of language, does not build the intelligence of the child," she said.

Instead, parents should focus on engaging with children with positive language. "So it's not enough to say. When a little child says oh look at the plane to say yes that's a plane but where does the plane fly? who rides on the play? what do planes do?"

These are the concepts that will be promoted the DYA summer literacy program catering to children from kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information you can call the different resource centers at 635-4392, 477-9557, or 565-5031.