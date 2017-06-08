No casino gambling at Liberation Carnival

Bets were placed, but casino gambling is out. Bill 50, which would place the immediate ban on casino gambling at the Liberation Carnival lapsed into law yesterday.

The bill was introduced by freshman Senator Telena Nelson who is calling the newly-enacted legislation a milestone. "For us as a body to understand the destruction that it does to our families and the society that it hurts, this says something good about our legislation now," she announced.

Lina'la Sin Casino President Jose Cruz says they are thankful for the unanimous vote made by the legislature and will continue to push for the stop of all gambling on the island.

Meanwhile, the fate of the recently erected building remains unknown.

Governor Calvo also responded that although he's personally never been a fan of gambling he states, the Legislature has taken away the funding the mayors need on the eve of the festivities, without providing alternate resources to fund the Liberation festivities.