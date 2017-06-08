At least two DOE staffers test positive for drugs

At least two DOE employees have tested positive for drug use. The pair had been tested following drug sweeps at two public schools.

The sweeps had been conducted at Inarajan Middle School and Chief Brodie Elementary School by the Guam Customs and Quarantine Drug Detector Dog unit over the past three weeks. DOE deputy superintendent Chris Anderson confirmed that at least five employees were tested.

The department's Drug-Free Work Policy means the two employees may face termination. The must now determine what disciplinary action to take.

Anderson did not specify the types of drugs, only that they were schedule I and II substances.