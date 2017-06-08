Solicitation back to square one, says superintendent

After senators approved an override of Governor Eddie Calvo's veto of Bill 58 Wednesday, superintendent Jon Fernandez said his legal team is reviewing impacts to the $100 million procurement. The solicitation will have to start over.

Meanwhile, he also expressed frustration over the legislature's failure to act on two other bills that would fund immediate repairs to the Yigo school. Both bills 87 and 94 were referred back to committee Wednesday. Fernandez told KUAM News, "So once the legislature comes to agreement on what they really want to do I hope they will let us know. I think our issue is we have to address Simon Sanchez for the summer, get them open next school year, we just need to know whether we're going to get resources from the legislature or not.

"They need to just say yes or no, and if it's no, just let us go on our way. Just come to a decision and let us know how we can proceed."

Even if classroom repairs start soon, he said they likely won't be completed until September.