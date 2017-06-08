Report: GovGuam finished last fiscal period with surplus

GovGuam ended the last fiscal year with a $13.4 million surplus according to the official financial audit released Thursday by the Office of the Public Auditor. That compares to a $59.5 million deficit the previous fiscal year.

The OPA says the surplus was mostly due to a $12.1 million boost from bond activities. Also, revenues outpaced expenditures by $1.2 million. Overall, general fund revenues rose by $38 million year-on-year, to $685.7 million.

The audit also highlights the impact of the Earned Income Tax Credit on GovGuam's tax liability. The EITC payout has grown from $6.2 million in 2000 to nearly $59 million, or 45% of total tax refunds in 2015. Because of the escalating amount, OPA has urged the Department of Rev & Tax to keep a close eye on the eligibility of filers.