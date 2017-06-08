GMH wants TakeCare to pay up

The Guam Memorial Hospital is adamant about receiving payments from one local insurance company that owes millions. Officials say the lack of payment is a burdening the hospital's operations.

GMH is demanding TakeCare insurance pay up over $9 million in insurance claims. Today Chief Financial Officer Benita Manglona said the company failed to meet the payer agreement that the hospital has with all four of the island's insurance companies.

TakeCare, SelectCare, NetCare, and Staywell all signed they payer agreement with the hospital that they have to pay the claims Manglona says. She told KUAM News, "They have to pay the claims within 45 days and if they don't contact us after the 30 days, whatever claim that they've received already - it cannot be contested anymore so the full payment has to be made."

She explained that for the most part - majority of local insurance providers are timely with their payments and that if a provider starts to fall behind on payments they work collaboratively to see what issues they have.

But according to Manglona, this is not the first time TakeCare has failed to make payments on time. In 2011, GMH issued TakeCare a notice of termination - the notice stated that GMH would service TakeCare members as self-pay patients only. This could happen again if TakeCare does not take immediate action.

"We've seen the trend of what the billing to collection ratio is and we've seen that pattern repeating itself, we started to bring it up and we continue to bring it up and just on May 23, we sent that particular provider a demand letter," Manglona stated.

She added that Takecare wanted to make payments over a period of two years and then again for a period of one year.

Manglona says TakeCare's agreements to make payments overtime are unacceptable, noting, "We rely on these payments to continue the operations of the hospital and it impacts us if we don't get it timely."

A second letter of demand is expected to be issued to Take Care again today. Meanwhile - as KUAM reported earlier this week TakeCare insurance has issued DOA a notice to pay if the GovGuam wants to avoid termination of coverage for retirees. The Governor's Office says the GovGuam is working to make good on payments.