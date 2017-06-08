Arrested DPW staffer released from jail

The DPW worker arrested following a police drug sweep at the Upper Tumon compound Wednesday morning has been released from prison. Francis James Hemsing Dungca is charged with Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a schedule II Drug with Intent to Deliver and Official Misconduct. He appeared in court today and was released on a $15,000 performance bond and place under house arrest.

DPW Director Glenn Leon Guerrero responds to the arrest, saying, "We do view ourselves as a family community and the environment has got to be safe, so this is definitely a drug environment. We have people coming in for permits that want to build their dream home and they got to be reassured the DPW compound is safe."

According to court documents, Dungca told police he had been using "ice" for ten years but stopped in 2002. Two years ago, he needed surgery for a medical condition and started selling the drug to save money to pay his medical bills. Sales would take place from the DPW security booth while on duty.

A preliminary hearing for Dungca has been set for June 16.