John Michael Quinata, 49, arrested for multiple harassment claims

A man is under arrest after he allegedly harassed a woman multiple times. 49-year-old John Michael Quinata is charged with simple stalking and harassment.

Police say the incident started a week ago when a woman said her neighbor tried to get her to have sex with him, but she refused. Investigators say the suspect would then masturbate within view of the victim. This happened several times in the days that followed.

Police say the woman became scared after he made sexual remarks and left letters detailing "imagined" scenarios of the two of them together.

GPD's Domestic Assault Response Team agents investigated and made the arrest.