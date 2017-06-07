Calvo to take the fight for people's tax refunds to court

He's taking the tax refund issue to court... Governor Eddie Calvo confirming that his legal team is putting together the necessary documents to take legal action. Last month, Calvo wrote a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee, asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to his office for signature. According to the Legislature's standing rules, the legislation failed to garner the 8 required votes for passage during a May 9th special session. The bill received 7 yes votes, 6 no, and 2 senators were excused from voting, and according to the governor's interpretation of the federal law, it passed.

Governor Calvo stated, "We are going to court. I think it's important. I am fighting to get the tax refunds to the people."

Though Calvo says he is hoping to meet with senators, he also says he anticipates his legal team will act in the coming days.