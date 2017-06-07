51-year-old Dededo man arrested after DPW drug raid - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

51-year-old Dededo man arrested after DPW drug raid

51-year-old DPW employee Francis James Hemsing Dungca was arrested this afternoon following a raid of the Upper Tumon government agency this morning. The Guam Police Department’s Mandana Drug Task Force did a sweep of the agency at the request of DPW management.

Minutes into the search K9 dogs alerted to a car in the parking lot. Inside they found a clear plastic bag with a white crystal like substance inside. Another search was conducted in the Security Office monitoring room where a K9 was again alerted.

Police executed a search warrant at Dunga’s home and found $9,000 in drug proceeds which was confiscated. The Dededo man was arrested for Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance,  Illegal Possession of a schedule II Drug with Intent to Deliver and Official Misconduct.

He was booked and confined.

