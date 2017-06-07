Hope and Healing Guam introduces board

They're compassionate, reasonable, and fair. Those words were used to describe the newly announced Hope and Healing Guam board.

Their burden heavy - to review and address each of the claims of clergy sex abuse called in via their hotline number. Over fifty, but less than 100 individuals have called in.

Dozens already in counseling, while settlements are likely forthcoming now that the board met for the very first time today.

Alicia Limtiaco said, "It is with honor and my privilege to announce the members of the hope and healing board." Joining Limtiaco, the Hope and Healing Guam chairperson, in addressing claims of clergy sex abuse ere Reverend Tom Van Engen, also known Pastor Tom of Faith Presbyterian CRC. The U.S. Army Veteran has a background in psychology and currently sits on the Guam parole board.

Retired educator Dr. Nieves Flores who has decades of experience working with individuals with special needs. Social worker Lydia Diaz Tenorio who is a retired Human Services Administrator with over 30 years of service with the Bureau of Social Services Administration of the Department of Public Health and Social Services. And OB/GYN Dr. Ellen Bez, who is currently off-island. She's the president of Sagua Managu Birthing Center and the Medical Consultant for Healing Hearts Rape Crisis Center.

All seasoned professionals and now volunteers for the non-profit established earlier this year in light of allegations of clergy sex abuse.

To date, over 70 lawsuits have been lodged against the Church - and more expected to come since Guam law was changed last year to lift the statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases.

Limtiaco said, "Again, the Hope and Healing board is an independent board to serve victims and families who want to speak about and express the trauma and the pain that they have suffered as a result of clergy abuse, sexual molestation, and other forms of exploitation. We are an independent board. We are not here to defend the archdiocese of Guam."

According to Hope and Healing Guam Executive Director, Attorney Michael Caspino, the board will be busy, noting, "We are looking to try to resolve every single case by the end of the summer. Either filed or unfiled. Every single one by the end of the summer."

Still one member is pending confirmation. The Hope and Healing number is 1-888-649-5288.