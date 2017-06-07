Calvo discusses override of Bill 58

Right back to the beginning. After senators voted to override Governor Eddie Calvo's veto of Bill 58, it seems the procurement of repairs for Simon Sanchez High School is headed back to square one. That action bringing about total disappointment from the front office.

"It's just going to cause more problems," reacted Guam Education Board chairman Peter Ada after senators voted to override Governor Calvo's veto of Bill 58, and change the procurement process for the repair of Simon Sanchez High School almost four years later. "I look at it this way, they're putting the rules of the game in the middle of the game," he added. "This legislation that my own cousin introduced, is a good one, but not in the middle of the game."

The override passed with 13 votes in favor and two against. The only senators to vote against the bill's passage include senators Wil Castro and Tommy Morrison. Senator Ada fought for the override arguing it would be a more effective way to fix the school.

"I'm confident enough in what Bill 58 will do, I am willing to put my career up front right now," Ada said.

Meanwhile Governor Calvo argues Bill 58 would cause further delays, and there's no guarantee it would prevent future protests, saying, "Iit's a loss and disappointing and hurtful for me as a public servant because I serve the people of Guam and if some of those folks at the Legislature think that this was a victory for them and loss for me, no, it's a loss for those students at Simon Sanchez."

Calvo also wrote to Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett Anderson on Tuesday urging her to sign a "letter of substantial interest" he claims would pull the Simon Sanchez High School community out of the procurement deadlock, however she had yet to respond before the override passed.

The continual delays have led to the further degradation of the campus and what could be double session in August due to a lack of functioning classrooms. "The things we've been going through, it's not very easy," said principal Carla Masnayon also attended today's session.

"Right now one of my biggest worries is that I don't have enough classrooms to accommodate all my teachers even with the sharing that we have to do, so definitely we do need to outfit some of the classrooms that we have, so any help that Simon Sanchez can get will be greatly appreciated."

Senator Fernando Esteves calling out his colleagues for creating the controversy in the first place adding that they need to stop playing the blame game. "The political pandering, 'oh let's get some legislation out real quick' because the kids need it and the children and I want to get reelected needs to stop and I know I'm probably making a lot of people upset with those comments, but it's coming from the heart."

Also during today's session senators also attempted to override the Governor's veto of Bill 3, which would affect health insurance coverage for GovGuam employees. That override failed with a vote of 8 in favor, and 7 opposed. Senators have yet to vote on several other bills affecting the Home of the Sharks.

THIRD READING and VOTING FILE

VETOED SUBSTITUTE BILL NO. 58-34 (COR) - AN ACT TO AMEND SUBSECTIONS (c) AND (d), AND ADD NEW SUBSECTIONS (k), (l), AND (m) TO § 58D103; AND TO AMEND §§ 58D105, 58D106, AND 58D108, ALL OF CHAPTER 58D, TITLE 5, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, RELATIVE TO SOLICITING FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF SIMON SANCHEZ HIGH SCHOOL UNDER A LONG TERM LEASE-BACK PURSUANT TO 5 GCA § 5210 AND 2 GAR § 3108. (Placed on 6/7/17) [OVERRIDEN – 13 yeas, 2 nays: Senator W. M. Castro, Senator T. A. Morrison – 6/7/17]

VETOED BILL NO. 3-34 (COR) – AN ACT TO AMEND §§ 4301(a) AND 4302(c)(2) OF ARTICLE 3, CHAPTER 4, TITLE 4, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, RELATIVE TO ENSURING THAT ONLY THE MOST ECONOMICAL AND BENEFICIAL HEALTHCARE INSURANCE PROPOSAL PLAN FOR GOVERNMENT OF GUAM EMPLOYEES, RETIREES, AND FOSTER CHILDREN IS FORWARDED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF GUAM HEALTH INSURANCE NEGOTIATING TEAM TO I MAGA’LÅHEN GUÅHAN FOR CONSIDERATION; AND TO DIVESTING I LIHESLATURAN GUÅHAN OF FINAL APPROVAL AUTHORITY OVER ANY CONTRACT ENTERED INTO BY I MAGA’LÅHEN GUÅHAN FOR THE SAME. (Placed on 6/7/17) [OVERRIDE FAILED – 8 yeas, 7 nays: Senator F. B. Aguon, Jr., Senator W. M. Castro, Senator F. B. Esteves, Senator T. A. Morrison, Senator L. B. Muña, Senator D. G. Rodriguez, Jr., Senator J. S. San Agustin – 6/7/17]

REFERRED BACK TO COMMITTEE

Bill No. 87-34 (COR), As Amended by the Committee of the Whole – AN ACT TO TRANSFER FOUR HUNDRED THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($430,000) FROM THE CAPITOL DISTRICT FUND TO THE GUAM DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO FUND IMMEDIATE REPAIRS NEEDED FOR SIMON SANCHEZ HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE NEXT TWO SCHOOL YEARS WHILE A NEW EDUCATIONAL FACILITY IS CONSTRUCTED. (Placed on Session Agenda and Referred Back on 6/7/17)

Bill No. 94-34 (LS), As Substituted by the Committee on Appropriations and Adjudication – AN ACT TO DE-APPROPRIATE THE SUM OF ONE HUNDRED FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($150,000) FROM THE GENERAL FUND IN FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO THE GUAM LEGISLATURE AND TO APPROPRIATE SUCH SUM TO THE GUAM DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION FOR THE REPAIR OF SIMON SANCHEZ HIGH SCHOOL. (Placed on Session Agenda and Referred Back on 6/7/17)