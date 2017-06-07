Listen to Archbishop Byrnes on YouTube: The Gospel to Go

He's a fan of technology. And he's using it to reach Catholics outside of the Church. Called "The Gospel on the Go," Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes provides short video clips on YouTube with words to keep the faith.

"Right now it's just YouTube. We're looking at the possibility of building a podcast library, of not just me, but of other important things. I've actually been pushing that because I'm a great fan of podcasts. I don't drive as much as I used to here, or as long as I used to, but I still have a habit of plugging into one." Byrnes told KUAM News.

His latest topic is: Stay focused on Jesus during stormy times. To view 'The Gospel to Go,' visit the Archdiocese of Agana's YouTube channel.