Listen to Archbishop Byrnes on YouTube: The Gospel to Go - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Listen to Archbishop Byrnes on YouTube: The Gospel to Go

Listen to Archbishop Byrnes on YouTube: The Gospel to Go

Posted: Updated:

He's a fan of technology. And he's using it to reach Catholics outside of the Church. Called "The Gospel on the Go," Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes provides short video clips on YouTube with words to keep the faith.

"Right now it's just YouTube. We're looking at the possibility of building a podcast library, of not just me, but of other important things. I've actually been pushing that because I'm a great fan of podcasts. I don't drive as much as I used to here, or as long as I used to, but I still have a habit of plugging into one." Byrnes told KUAM News.

His latest topic is: Stay focused on Jesus during stormy times. To view 'The Gospel to Go,' visit the Archdiocese of Agana's YouTube channel.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Calvo to take the fight for people's tax refunds to court

    Calvo to take the fight for people's tax refunds to court

    Calvo to take the fight for people's tax refunds to court

    He's taking the tax refund issue to court... Governor Eddie Calvo confirming that his legal team is putting together the necessary documents to take legal action. Last month, Calvo wrote a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee, asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to his office for signature. According to the Legislature's standing rules, the legislation failed to garner the 8 required votes for passage during a May 9th special session. The bill received 7 yes votes, 6 no,...More >>
    He's taking the tax refund issue to court... Governor Eddie Calvo confirming that his legal team is putting together the necessary documents to take legal action. Last month, Calvo wrote a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee, asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to his office for signature. According to the Legislature's standing rules, the legislation failed to garner the 8 required votes for passage during a May 9th special session. The bill received 7 yes votes, 6 no,...More >>

  • 51-year-old Dededo man arrested after DPW drug raid

    51-year-old Dededo man arrested after DPW drug raid

    51-year-old DPW employee Francis James Hemsing Dungca was arrested this afternoon following a raid of the Upper Tumon government agency this morning.

    More >>

    51-year-old DPW employee Francis James Hemsing Dungca was arrested this afternoon following a raid of the Upper Tumon government agency this morning.

    More >>

  • Bordallo met with key government officials concerning North Korea, South China Sea disputes

    Bordallo met with key government officials concerning North Korea, South China Sea disputes

    Bordallo met with key government officials concerning North Korea, South China Sea disputes

    Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo met with key government officials and military leaders on a Congressional Delegation to Alaska, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Hawaii. According to a Press Release, the Congressional Delegation met to discuss the regional posture of the U.S., military-to-military cooperations and ongoing challenges in the region, including North Korea and disputes in the South China Sea among other issues. More >>
    Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo met with key government officials and military leaders on a Congressional Delegation to Alaska, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Hawaii. According to a Press Release, the Congressional Delegation met to discuss the regional posture of the U.S., military-to-military cooperations and ongoing challenges in the region, including North Korea and disputes in the South China Sea among other issues. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly