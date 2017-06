Convicted rapist and former cop Paul Santos will have to register as a level one sex offender. He also can't own a gun. This according to Judge Vern Perez who filed his written judgment earlier this month. Defense previously requested these provisions not be included. Back in 2014, Santos used his power as a police officer to force a woman to have sex with him. He was sentenced to 21 years behind bars but remains on house arrest pending his appeal.