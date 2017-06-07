MCOG defends trip to Philippines, related to budget hearing request

Members of the Mayor's Council spoke up about their trip to the Philippines. Just yesterday, Senator Mike San Nicolas grilled the Mayor's Council on the trip during their budget hearing request. MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan explained it was a cultural exchange of ideas between sister cities.

"I think if everyone sees the bigger picture we don't just go there on our own, we get invited because we have sister city relationships that have been forged before some of you became mayors," Sablan explained. "And the fact that this is a new year, some of you went to renew these sister city relationships."

Sablan said, not only do the Guam Mayor's make these trips, but they welcome mayors from the Philippines to the island as well.