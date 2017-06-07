Liberation Plans Move Forward, as Time Runs Out to Act on Casino Ban Bill

There will be a Liberation Day Carnival and Parade, according to Mayor’s Council of Guam executive director Angel Sablan.

“It’s already June 7th and in previous years in May we were already having try your luck, try your luck, pay red, pay red and it’s not happening yet,” Sablan said. “We are being truthful. We are not going to have the funds that we had before.”

Sablan said because of this the carnival will likely only operate on certain days of the week.

“We are not looking at having it every single day, probably just four days a week,” he said.

Sablan said that with the passage of Bill 50, which would get rid of casino gambling at the carnival, there is not much that can be done as it now lies in the hands of the governor.

Governor Eddie Calvo has until midnight today to take action on bills passed by the Legislature including Bill 50, or it will lapse into law.

MCOG is scheduled to meet with the Guam Economic Development Authority at 9:30 am on Thursday to plan out how to get the carnival going on June 21st. It’s expected to run through the end of July, Sablan said.

He added GVB is assisting in trying to secure entertainment.

The Mayors' Council also spoke up about concern raised over their trips to the Philippines. On Tuesday, Senator Mike San Nicolas grilled them during their budget hearing on their trips to a Mango Festival in the Philippines and other trips taken to that country that totaled nearly $50,000. However, mayors said during their meeting that it wasn't just a trip for mango, but an exchange of ideas and culture.