Mayors announce: there WILL be Liberation parade and carnival - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mayors announce: there WILL be Liberation parade and carnival

Posted: Updated:

"There will be a 37th Liberation day parade, there will be a carnival," announced Mayors Council of Guam executive director Angel Sablan during a council meeting today. He explained that while they are short of revenue from past years they will work to ensure the annual event takes place with the collaborative efforts of the Governor's Office and other local agencies.

"The governor is getting his agencies together that whatever support the mayors need, to make things happen and where we lack the resources or the funding he wants his agencies to pitch in to help," he said.

During Wednesday's meeting Sablan also brought up the biggest issue in recent weeks - Bill 50 - legislation that put an immediate ban on casino gambling at the carnival. In previous years, the casino was known as carnival's financial backbone. But, because of the threat of that ban and the shortage of funds, this year's carnival will be limited to operating only a few days a week.

And while all bets are off on the casino traditions of liberation carnival's past - the fate of the newly erected facility behind me is still unsure.

"Actually, we don't know what's going to happen with that building. It's still in the hands of the investors who put it up," Sablan said. "Hopefully the Department of Parks and Recreation can still use it for zumba classes, recreation classes, whatever it is that they can use it - because the intent was that after this year they would be the one to get this building."

Governor Eddie Calvo has until midnight tonight to take action on bills passed by the Legislature including Bill 50, or it will lapse into law.

The MCOG is also scheduled to meet with the Guam Economic Development Authority  tomorrow to plan out how to get the carnival going by June 21 with the hopes of the celebration running through the end of July.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Calvo to take the fight for people's tax refunds to court

    Calvo to take the fight for people's tax refunds to court

    Calvo to take the fight for people's tax refunds to court

    He's taking the tax refund issue to court... Governor Eddie Calvo confirming that his legal team is putting together the necessary documents to take legal action. Last month, Calvo wrote a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee, asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to his office for signature. According to the Legislature's standing rules, the legislation failed to garner the 8 required votes for passage during a May 9th special session. The bill received 7 yes votes, 6 no,...More >>
    He's taking the tax refund issue to court... Governor Eddie Calvo confirming that his legal team is putting together the necessary documents to take legal action. Last month, Calvo wrote a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee, asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to his office for signature. According to the Legislature's standing rules, the legislation failed to garner the 8 required votes for passage during a May 9th special session. The bill received 7 yes votes, 6 no,...More >>

  • 51-year-old Dededo man arrested after DPW drug raid

    51-year-old Dededo man arrested after DPW drug raid

    51-year-old DPW employee Francis James Hemsing Dungca was arrested this afternoon following a raid of the Upper Tumon government agency this morning.

    More >>

    51-year-old DPW employee Francis James Hemsing Dungca was arrested this afternoon following a raid of the Upper Tumon government agency this morning.

    More >>

  • Bordallo met with key government officials concerning North Korea, South China Sea disputes

    Bordallo met with key government officials concerning North Korea, South China Sea disputes

    Bordallo met with key government officials concerning North Korea, South China Sea disputes

    Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo met with key government officials and military leaders on a Congressional Delegation to Alaska, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Hawaii. According to a Press Release, the Congressional Delegation met to discuss the regional posture of the U.S., military-to-military cooperations and ongoing challenges in the region, including North Korea and disputes in the South China Sea among other issues. More >>
    Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo met with key government officials and military leaders on a Congressional Delegation to Alaska, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Hawaii. According to a Press Release, the Congressional Delegation met to discuss the regional posture of the U.S., military-to-military cooperations and ongoing challenges in the region, including North Korea and disputes in the South China Sea among other issues. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly