Mayors announce: there WILL be Liberation parade and carnival

"There will be a 37th Liberation day parade, there will be a carnival," announced Mayors Council of Guam executive director Angel Sablan during a council meeting today. He explained that while they are short of revenue from past years they will work to ensure the annual event takes place with the collaborative efforts of the Governor's Office and other local agencies.

"The governor is getting his agencies together that whatever support the mayors need, to make things happen and where we lack the resources or the funding he wants his agencies to pitch in to help," he said.

During Wednesday's meeting Sablan also brought up the biggest issue in recent weeks - Bill 50 - legislation that put an immediate ban on casino gambling at the carnival. In previous years, the casino was known as carnival's financial backbone. But, because of the threat of that ban and the shortage of funds, this year's carnival will be limited to operating only a few days a week.

And while all bets are off on the casino traditions of liberation carnival's past - the fate of the newly erected facility behind me is still unsure.

"Actually, we don't know what's going to happen with that building. It's still in the hands of the investors who put it up," Sablan said. "Hopefully the Department of Parks and Recreation can still use it for zumba classes, recreation classes, whatever it is that they can use it - because the intent was that after this year they would be the one to get this building."

Governor Eddie Calvo has until midnight tonight to take action on bills passed by the Legislature including Bill 50, or it will lapse into law.

The MCOG is also scheduled to meet with the Guam Economic Development Authority tomorrow to plan out how to get the carnival going by June 21 with the hopes of the celebration running through the end of July.