Cop facing charges in meth case appeals his demotion linked to a separate incident

A Guam Police officer facing charges in a drug case involving his wife is also fighting his demotion that followed a separate incident. Officer Manuel Perez was demoted in March from Police Officer I to Police Officer II.

The Civil Service Commission appeal states Perez's adverse action was a result of him continuously showing up late for work and insubordination. Documents state it was last December that he was issued a letter of warning and letter of reprimand for the same issue. Perez argues the action is harsh and unfair.

A motions hearing in his appeal is set for June 20th. Perez recently pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension and official misconduct as misdemeanors. Both he and his wife, Renee, were arrested in March in a drug case involving crystal meth. His wife has since been released on bond, while his sentencing is set for July 20th.